Wayfair Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Wayfair (NYSE:W), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in W usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Wayfair. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $708,307, and 7 are calls, amounting to $1,405,156.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $55.0 for Wayfair, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Wayfair's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Wayfair's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $55.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Wayfair Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $12.1 $11.6 $11.6 $45.00 $520.8K 1.8K 998 W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $12.1 $11.6 $11.6 $45.00 $444.2K 1.8K 383 W PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.61 $2.4 $2.45 $35.00 $434.8K 7.2K 1.7K W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $12.05 $11.65 $11.65 $45.00 $193.2K 1.8K 549 W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.85 $3.8 $3.8 $52.00 $106.4K 15 28

About Wayfair

Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States (87% of 2023 sales), Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ireland. At the end of 2023, the firm offered more than 30 million products from more than 20,000 suppliers under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Its offerings include furniture, everyday and seasonal decor, decorative accents, housewares, and other home goods. Wayfair was founded in 2002 and began trading publicly in 2014.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Wayfair, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Wayfair Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,564,673, with W's price down by -4.96%, positioned at $50.01. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 8 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

