Wayfair to lay off 10% of workforce

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc W.N said on Friday it will cut 1,750 jobs, or 10% of its workforce, as part of its cost savings plan at a time when consumers are selective with their discretionary purchases.

Shares of the company rose about 6% to $41.06 in premarket trade.

The Boston-based retailer joins a growing list of companies, from tech giants such as Alphabet IncGOOGL.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O to home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O, who are slashing their workforce to rein in costs to ride out of the economic downturn.

The company said the job cuts will affect about 1,200, or 18% of corporate employees, among others.

It cut 870 job cuts in August, including which cost savings will add up to $750 million.

