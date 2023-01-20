Wayfair To Cut About 1,750 Jobs; Expects To Reach Adj. EBITDA Breakeven Commitment Earlier In 2023

(RTTNews) - Wayfair Inc. (W), an e-commerce company, announced Friday a reduction of approximately 1,750 employees, representing 10% of its global workforce as of December 31, 2022. The move is part of its Cost Efficiency Plan, initiated in August 2022, which would result in annualized cost actions totaling more than $1.4 billion.

The company said the plan is expected to accelerate its timeline for adjusted EBITDA breakeven to earlier in 2023 as the first step towards positive free cash flow.

The planned job cuts include around 1,200 or 18% of corporate employees.

Inclusive of the August 2022 restructuring, the labor portion of the plan represents approximately $750 million in annualized cost savings, with the major steps necessary to realize these savings now complete.

In August last year, Wayfair had announced a job cut of approximately 870 employees, which represented approximately 5 percent of the global workforce and approximately 10 percent of its corporate team.

Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder, and co-chairman, Wayfair, said, "The changes announced today strengthen our future without reducing our total addressable market, our strategic objectives, or our ability to deliver them over time."

Wayfair will provide full results for the quarter on its February 2023 earnings call.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Wayfair shares were gaining around 8 percent to trade at $42.

