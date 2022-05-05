Markets
Wayfair Tanks After Reporting Quarterly Loss, Missing Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Wayfair Inc. (W) are down more than 19% in the morning trade on Thursday after the e-commerce company's first-quarter loss missed analysts' view.

The company reported net loss of $319 million or $3.04 per share in the first quarter compared with profit of $18 million or $0.16 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, loss per share was $1.96 per share. On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $1.56 per share.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 13.9% year over year to $2.993 billion. The consensus estimate was for $2.99 billion.

Wayfair stock, currently at $72.50, touched a new low of $72.20 this morning.

