Wayfair Stock Is Dropping as Size of Loss Surprises the Street

Expenses grew faster than sales in the latest quarter. The online furniture retailer dislcosed its results on Friday.

Expenses grew faster than sales in the latest quarter. The online furniture retailer dislcosed its results on Friday.

Wayfair, the fast-growing online furniture retailer, has been trying to do something a little different: convince investors that it can, eventually, make a profit.

So far, it’s not going very well.

Wayfair stock (ticker: W) is down 14.3% after the company reported a larger fourth-quarter loss than it did a year ago. The company’s shares are down 62% in the past 12 months, compared to 6% for the S&P 500.

The company said Friday it brought in $2.53 billion in sales and lost $3.54 per share. Analysts expected $2.53 billion in sales and a loss of $2.64 per share, according to Factset.

Perhaps most worrying for investors, sales growth in the quarter was far outpaced by expense growth, with the former up 26% year over year, but the later rising 44%.

Earlier in February, the company said it was cutting 500 jobs, about 3% of its workforce. Explaining the cuts, co-founder and Chief Executive Niraj Shah wrote an email to staff in which he said, “ultimately every company needs to be self-financing,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

On a conference call with analysts, Shah said that the company would work to slow growth in costs, particularly for advertising. But the company said that even with that cost discipline, it doesn’t expect to begin delivering reliable profits until next year.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.