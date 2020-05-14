Wayfair Stock Has Surged. Time to Take Profits?

Wayfair shares are coming under modest selling pressure after Evercore ISIS analyst Oliver Wintermantel cut his rating on the online home-furnishings seller to In Line from Outperform.

With the stock up just over 100% year to date through Wednesday—and 700% in less than two months—Wintermantel thinks the stock has moved far enough, and that further upside will be challenging.

Shares of Wayfair (ticker: W) were down 3%, to $178.04 in late morning trading on Thursday.

In his downgrade, the Evercore ISI analyst notes that his bullish scenario on the stock has been playing out. Wayfair recently said quarter-to-date revenues were trending up 90% from a year ago, a strong acceleration from 20% growth in the first quarter. And the analyst thinks Wayfair will likely report its first consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) positive quarter as a public company in the second quarter.

But the analyst adds that “while Wayfair continues to gain market share and is changing the home furnishing market by accelerating the shift to online of this historically offline category,” he sees “only limited upside to the stock at current levels.”

Wintermantel writes that a recent survey finds that consumers prefer a multichannel model over Wayfair’s online-only approach, “which could be a headwind” for Wayfair.” He notes that the stock has soared 700% since bottoming at $23 less than two months ago. He suggests taking some profits here.

“As an online only retailer, Wayfair doesn’t have to worry about store closures during Covid-19,” he said. “That said, the question remains how customers will shop for home decor and home furnishings when bricks-and-mortar stores reopen and Amazon [AMZN], Target [TGT], and Walmart [WMT] can refocus on other categories than just essentials. We believe Wayfair is a long-term winner, but our survey suggests consumers will shift some home decor purchases to multichannel when stores reopen.”

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.