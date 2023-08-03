News & Insights

Wayfair shares hit more than one-year high after smaller-than-expected Q2 loss

August 03, 2023 — 01:04 pm EDT

Written by Chibuike Oguh for Reuters ->

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shares of Wayfair Inc W.N rose by as much as 24% on Thursday, hitting their highest level in more than a year, after the online furniture retailer reported a smaller-than-expected second quarter loss driven by higher orders and slimmer costs.

Wayfair said that although its net revenue fell 3.4% year-on-year to $3.2 billion, it delivered more than 10 million orders in the quarter, up 3% from a year earlier.

The cost of the merchandise Wayfair sold to its customers fell 8.4% to $2.2 billion. That allowed its gross profit to rise by nearly 10% and its net loss to narrow to $46 million. Analysts had been expecting a net loss of $74 million, per Refinitiv.

Wayfair's shares rose as high as $90.5, the highest since May 2022. The stock, which has risen by 173% year-to-date, was last up 23% to $90.3 per share.

"The second quarter saw gross margins exceed 30%, a milestone we've only previously accomplished during the peak pandemic period of 2020," Wayfair Chief Executive Niraj Shah told an analyst conference call on Thursday.

