Wayfair Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Wayfair W is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 28.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wayfair’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.01 billion, indicating 4.2% year-over-year growth.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 46 cents per share, up by 3 cents over the past 30 days. JD reported earnings of 22 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Wayfair beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, with an average negative surprise of 251.53%.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of Wayfair’s Q3 Earnings

Wayfair’s third quarter 2025 is expected to have been supported by sustained customer engagement, improving logistics efficiency and well-timed promotional activity. The company entered the quarter with strong momentum from the previous period, where revenue growth accelerated and operating income turned positive for the first time in several years. This operational turnaround, combined with a healthy cash position, is likely to have set a solid foundation for third-quarter performance.



Wayfair’s merchandising depth, growing adoption of CastleGate fulfilment and continued investment in delivery speed are expected to have enhanced customer satisfaction and repeat purchase behaviour during the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s mid-summer five-day mega sale in late July likely provided a meaningful boost to order volumes, site traffic and active customer reactivation, helping sustain top-line momentum through the quarter. Additionally, expanding private-label assortments and the ongoing rollout of its Wayfair Verified program may have strengthened product trust and conversion rates across categories.



Gross margin is expected to have benefited from lower logistics costs and an improved CastleGate mix, while disciplined marketing and operational spending likely preserved profitability. Wayfair’s upcoming physical store expansion, including its announced Denver location for 2026, is also expected to have reinforced brand visibility and consumer confidence.



Overall, the third quarter is expected to reflect steady revenue growth and operating leverage as Wayfair continues executing on its profitability playbook, balancing promotional intensity with efficiency gains to drive sustained, profitable growth momentum.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



Wayfair has an Earnings ESP of -0.47% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model indicates that these possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:



Meta Platforms META has an Earnings ESP of +3.37% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Meta Platforms is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for META’s third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.60 per share, up by 2 cents over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 9.45% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Seagate Technology STX has an Earnings ESP of +2.54% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present



Seagate is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on Oct. 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Seagate’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.36 per share, down by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 49.37% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



NXP Semiconductors NXPI has an Earnings ESP of +1.11% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



NXP Semiconductors is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXP Semiconductor’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.11 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 9.86% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

