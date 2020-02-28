Wayfair Q4 Loss Widens; Stock Plunges

(RTTNews) - Wayfair Inc. (W) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss widened to $330.22 million or $3.54 per share from $143.85 million or $1.59 per share in the prior year.

In Friday pre-market trade, W is trading at $57.65, down $12.40 or 17.70 percent.

Non-GAAP net loss per share was $2.80, compared to a loss per share of $1.12 prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $2.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total net revenue increased 25.8% year over year to $2.53 billion. Analysts expected revenues of $2.53 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.