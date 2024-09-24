News & Insights

Wayfair Prices Offering Of $800 Mln Of 7.250% Senior Secured Notes Due 2029

September 24, 2024 — 09:10 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Wayfair Inc. (W) announced the pricing by its subsidiary, Wayfair LLC, of its private offering of $800 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.250% senior secured notes due 2029.

The offering size was increased to $800 million from the previously announced offering size of $700 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes. The Notes will mature on October 31, 2029, unless earlier repurchased or redeemed in accordance with their terms. The Notes o?ering is expected to close on October 8, 2024.

The company said it plans to use the net proceeds from the Notes o?ering, together with cash on hand, for the repayment of certain of Wayfair's existing convertible senior notes and general corporate purposes.

