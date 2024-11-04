Wayfair price target lowered to $60 from $65 at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered the firm’s price target on Wayfair (W) to $60 from $65 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. While the company’s Q3 “represented more of the same and clearly could have been worse,” the firm sees a mixed guidance as weighing on the shares.
