Wayfair price target lowered to $45 from $50 at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered the firm’s price target on Wayfair (W) to $45 from $50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes shares traded lower Friday after slightly missing Q3 EBITDA expectations on in-line sales and providing a disappointing Q4 sales and margin outlook. Incremental marketing investments drove the worse than expected EBITDA margin performance in Q3 and outlook for Q4.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on W:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.