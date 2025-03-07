Wayfair Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Wayfair. Our analysis of options history for Wayfair (NYSE:W) revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 22 were puts, with a value of $2,487,920, and 3 were calls, valued at $303,450.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $60.0 for Wayfair, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Wayfair's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Wayfair's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

Wayfair 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.75 $15.55 $15.7 $45.00 $265.3K 1.1K 145 W PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $15.85 $15.2 $15.35 $50.00 $231.7K 2.8K 464 W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $16.05 $15.5 $15.5 $50.00 $218.5K 2.8K 1 W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.1 $3.85 $4.07 $45.00 $204.7K 500 500 W PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.7 $19.05 $19.57 $50.00 $166.3K 3.2K 333

About Wayfair

Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States (88% of 2024 sales), Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It's also embarked on expansion into the brick-and-mortar landscape, with a handful of stores between the AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Wayfair banners. At the end of 2024, the firm offered more than 30 million products from more than 20,000 suppliers under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Its offerings include furniture, everyday and seasonal decor, decorative accents, housewares, and other home goods. Wayfair was founded in 2002 and began trading publicly in 2014.

Where Is Wayfair Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,592,309, the price of W is up 4.08% at $34.45. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Wayfair

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $53.2.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Wayfair, targeting a price of $53. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Jefferies upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $47. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on Wayfair, maintaining a target price of $55. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Wayfair, targeting a price of $68. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Wayfair, targeting a price of $43.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Wayfair with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

