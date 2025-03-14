News & Insights

Wayfair To Open Second Large-Format Store In Atlanta By 2026

March 14, 2025

(RTTNews) - Wayfair Inc. (W) Friday announced plans to open its second large-format store in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2026.

The 150,000-square-foot space will offer a wide range of furniture, home decor, housewares, appliances, and home improvement essentials, aiming to provide an immersive shopping experience for all styles and budgets.

Following the success of its first large-format store in Wilmette, Illinois, which significantly boosted sales in the state, Wayfair expects a similar response in Atlanta. The store will be located at The District at Howell Mill, a major retail hub in the city's Upper Westside, ensuring convenient access for local and regional shoppers.

Customers will have the option to purchase and take home select items immediately, while larger pieces will be quickly delivered from Wayfair's nearby fulfillment center in McDonough, GA. The lease transaction was managed by Retail Planning Corporation, with the property owned by JLL Income Property Trust and Selig Enterprises.

