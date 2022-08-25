Wayfair (NYSE:W shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 21% this week, taking one-year losses to 81%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 81% in that time. So the rise may not be much consolation. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

With the stock having lost 21% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Given that Wayfair didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Wayfair's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 15%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The share price fall of 81% in a year tells the story. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:W Earnings and Revenue Growth August 25th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Wayfair in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 13% in the twelve months, Wayfair shareholders did even worse, losing 81%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Wayfair (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

