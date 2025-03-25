News & Insights

Wayfair Launches 'Wayfair Verified' For Trusted Home Shopping

March 25, 2025 — 05:18 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Wayfair Inc. (W) Tuesday has introduced Wayfair Verified, a program that highlights top-rated products across all styles and price points, simplifying online home shopping.

Selected by Wayfair specialists, these items meet strict quality and value standards, ensuring customers can shop with confidence.

The Wayfair Verified seal is awarded to products that excel in customer reviews, durability, value, and low return rates. Each item undergoes a five-step evaluation, including packaging assessment, quality inspection, hands-on testing, value determination, and enhanced product presentation.

Wayfair will showcase this initiative at Shoptalk Spring 2025, where executives will discuss its impact on customer trust and purchasing decisions.

Tuesday, W closed at $38.62, up 2.01%, and is currently trading at $38.50, down 0.31%, on the NYSE.

