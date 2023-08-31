Wayfair Inc - (W) Price Target Increased by 53.88% to 92.93

The average one-year price target for Wayfair Inc - (NYSE:W) has been revised to 92.93 / share. This is an increase of 53.88% from the prior estimate of 60.39 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.55 to a high of 123.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.82% from the latest reported closing price of 68.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wayfair Inc -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to W is 0.30%, an increase of 40.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.99% to 118,727K shares. The put/call ratio of W is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 10,684K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,682K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 76.19% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 7,851K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,586K shares, representing a decrease of 9.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 337.03% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,962K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prescott General Partners holds 3,823K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Spruce House Investment Management holds 3,650K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wayfair Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 22 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

