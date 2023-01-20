Wayfair Gains On 10% Job Cuts

(RTTNews) - Wayfair Inc. (W) shares are rising more than 10 percent on Friday morning trade after announcing the reduction of 1750 employees or 10 percent of its global workforce as an effort to eliminate management layers and reorganize the company. This includes approximately 1,200 or 18 percent of corporate employees. The company expects annualized cost savings of around $750 million.

Further, the company said it now expects to reach its adjusted EBITDA breakeven commitment earlier in 2023.

Currently, shares are at $43.12, up 10.82 percent from the previous close of $38.91 on a volume of 2,900,457.

