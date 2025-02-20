WAYFAIR Earnings Results: $W Reports Quarterly Earnings

WAYFAIR ($W) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, missing estimates of -$0.01 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $3,121,000,000, missing estimates of $3,121,910,807 by $-910,807.

WAYFAIR Insider Trading Activity

WAYFAIR insiders have traded $W stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $W stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIRAJ SHAH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $5,689,723 .

. STEVEN CONINE (Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $5,689,315 .

. FIONA TAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 36,049 shares for an estimated $1,791,637 .

. JON BLOTNER (Pres., Commercial & Operations) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 31,950 shares for an estimated $1,565,938 .

. KATE GULLIVER (CFO and Chief Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 26,484 shares for an estimated $1,315,570 .

. THOMAS NETZER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 19,040 shares for an estimated $996,315 .

. ANKE SCHAFERKORDT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 872 shares for an estimated $38,294.

WAYFAIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of WAYFAIR stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

