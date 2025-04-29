WAYFAIR Earnings Preview: Recent $W Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WAYFAIR ($W) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,764,272,236 and earnings of -$0.22 per share.

WAYFAIR Insider Trading Activity

WAYFAIR insiders have traded $W stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 61 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $W stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIRAJ SHAH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $7,079,462 .

. STEVEN CONINE (Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $7,079,307 .

. FIONA TAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 39,665 shares for an estimated $1,488,764 .

. JON BLOTNER (Pres., Commercial & Operations) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 34,413 shares for an estimated $1,287,901 .

. KATE GULLIVER (CFO and Chief Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 31,024 shares for an estimated $1,150,360 .

. THOMAS NETZER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,039 shares for an estimated $52,625

ANKE SCHAFERKORDT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 872 shares for an estimated $38,294.

WAYFAIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of WAYFAIR stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WAYFAIR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $W in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/21/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/04/2024

WAYFAIR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $W recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $W in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $58.0 on 02/21/2025

on 02/21/2025 Bobby Griffin from Raymond James set a target price of $60.0 on 02/21/2025

on 02/21/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $46.0 on 02/21/2025

on 02/21/2025 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $50.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $50.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 David Bellinger from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 11/04/2024

