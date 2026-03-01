Wayfair Co-Founder Sells $2.1 Million Worth of Shares as Company Plans Expansion

Key Points

Steven Conine sold 26,950 shares of Common Stock on Feb. 26, 2026, for a transaction value of ~$2.13 million, using a weighted average price of $78.86 per share.

This sale represented 12.31% of Conine's aggregate direct and indirect holdings prior to the transaction.

Steven Conine, Co-Founder of Wayfair (NYSE:W), a major e-commerce home goods retailer, reported the sale of 26,950 shares of Common Stock on Feb. 26, 2026, for a total of approximately $2.13 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 26,950 Transaction value $2.1M Post-transaction shares (direct) 169,073 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 22,857 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$13.35M

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($78.86).

Key questions

How does the transaction size compare to Conine's historical sales activity?

The 26,950 shares sold are well below Conine’s recent-period median sell transaction of 85,000 shares, based on 19 transactions since May 2025.

The transaction reduced his direct Common Stock holdings by 12.31%, leaving him with 169,073 shares directly and 22,857 shares indirectly.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $12.46B Net Loss (TTM) $313M Employees 12,800 1-year price change (as of Feb. 28, 2026) 79.09%

Company snapshot

Wayfair is a global online retailer in the home goods sector, selling products ranging from furniture and housewares to lighting and fixtures. Its websites include Wayfair, AllModern, Perigold, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main, collectively offering over 33 million home goods products.

What this transaction means for investors

Wayfair’s stock climbed approximately 120% in 2025, but the company faces multiple challenges in 2026 that may affect share prices. As with many other retailers, the company is facing tariffs that are raising the prices of materials for the goods it sells on its platforms. Although the Supreme Court recently struck down reciprocal tariffs on Feb. 20, furniture importers are still facing remaining tariffs on couches, cabinets, and vanities.

There are also concerns about Wayfair’s planned expansion, even after the company reported underwhelming Q4 FY 2025 earnings on Feb. 19. The retailer has had two consecutive quarters of net losses, and with inflation taking a heavy toll on the home furnishing retail sector last year, some may wonder as to why the company would expand in a less ideal market.

The company has mentioned using AI to help reduce costs and improve efficiency, but the true impact on financials remains to be seen. Regardless, Wayfair’s stock is currently down about 28% in 2026 (as of Feb. 28), and it faces some tough obstacles for the rest of the year.

