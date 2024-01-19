Wayfair Climbs 11% After Announcing Workforce Reduction

News & Insights

January 19, 2024

(RTTNews) - Shares of Wayfair Inc. (W) are gaining more than 11 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced a workforce reduction of around 1,650 employees or up to 13 percent of its global workforce.

The company expects annualized cost savings of more than $280 million through the realignment plan.

Currently, shares are at $56.93, up 11.85 percent from the previous close of $50.90 on a volume of 7,109,575.

