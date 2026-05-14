Wayfair (BIT:1W) Price Target Decreased by 11.72% to 79.87

The average one-year price target for Wayfair (BIT:1W) has been revised to €79.87 / share. This is a decrease of 11.72% from the prior estimate of €90.48 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €50.81 to a high of €126.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.39% from the latest reported closing price of €65.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wayfair. This is an decrease of 231 owner(s) or 33.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1W is 0.23%, an increase of 10.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 133,514K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,792K shares representing 12.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,457K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1W by 22.99% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,972K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,407K shares , representing a decrease of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1W by 30.55% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,663K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,389K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,570K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,404K shares , representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1W by 9.56% over the last quarter.

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