Wayfair Appoints a Permanent Tech Leader

Wayfair (NYSE: W) announced on Monday that its acting chief technology officer is stepping into the role on a permanent basis. Jim Miller is officially the CTO after serving as interim leader since August.

"Jim's track record of strong leadership at fast-growing, large scale, technology companies makes him the ideal fit to guide our 3,000 plus person engineering team," CEO Niraj Shah said in a press release. Executives noted that Miller previously served in leadership positions at the tech manufacturing specialist AREVO and at Google.

Miller is stepping in at a tricky time for the business, which is currently enjoying a sharp sales boost as consumers turn to online shopping for their home furnishing needs.

That positive trend is balanced against intense pressures to cut costs and make Wayfair's global software engineering team more efficient. The company will need a combination of strong sales growth and reduced costs if it's going to make progress toward its goal of generating sustainable profits despite having booked nearly $1 billion in losses in the most recent fiscal year.

