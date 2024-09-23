News & Insights

Markets
W

Wayfair Announces Private Offering Of $700 Mln Of Senior Notes

September 23, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wayfair Inc. (W), an e-commerce company, announced on Monday that its subsidiary Wayfair LLC plans for a private offering of $700 million of senior secured notes due 2029.

The company aims to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, for the repayment of its existing convertible senior notes, and general corporate purposes.

The notes and related guarantees will be secured on a first-priority basis by liens on the same assets that secure the issuer's senior secured revolving credit facility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

W

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.