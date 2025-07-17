Markets
Wayfair Announces Up To 80% Off Across All Categories For Five-day Shopping Event

(RTTNews) - Wayfair (W) said it is kicking off Black Friday in July, a five-day shopping event with blockbuster savings. The company said, from July 24-28, shoppers can score up to 80% off across all categories, with 24-hour flash deals, limited-quantity doorbusters, and bonus savings for Wayfair Rewards members. The sale will be available on Wayfair and across its family of brands, including AllModern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane.

Jon Blotner, President of Commercial and Operations at Wayfair, said: "This event delivers value and variety to help consumers refresh their homes and businesses just in time for back-to-school and the fall season."

