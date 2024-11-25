News & Insights

Stocks

Way2VAT Shares Dilution Alters Voting Power

November 25, 2024 — 12:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WAY 2 VAT LTD (AU:W2V) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Way2VAT Ltd has announced a revision in its shareholders’ voting power due to an overstatement in share quantity reported by Tiga Trading Pty Ltd. This adjustment has resulted in a dilution of voting power from 18.09% to 16.98%. The update reflects changes in the substantial holder’s interests in the company.

For further insights into AU:W2V stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.