Way2VAT Shares Dilution Alters Voting Power

Way2VAT Ltd has announced a revision in its shareholders’ voting power due to an overstatement in share quantity reported by Tiga Trading Pty Ltd. This adjustment has resulted in a dilution of voting power from 18.09% to 16.98%. The update reflects changes in the substantial holder’s interests in the company.
