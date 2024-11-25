Way2VAT Shares Dilution Alters Voting Power

WAY 2 VAT LTD (AU:W2V) has released an update.

Way2VAT Ltd has announced a revision in its shareholders’ voting power due to an overstatement in share quantity reported by Tiga Trading Pty Ltd. This adjustment has resulted in a dilution of voting power from 18.09% to 16.98%. The update reflects changes in the substantial holder’s interests in the company.

