Way2VAT Reports Change in Substantial Holder Interests

Way2VAT Limited has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder, Thorney Technologies Ltd, due to an overstatement of shares in a previous filing. This adjustment has led to a dilution of voting power, reducing Thorney’s stake from 18.09% to 16.98%. This change may impact investor perceptions and market dynamics surrounding Way2VAT’s shares.
