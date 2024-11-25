Way2VAT Reports Change in Substantial Holder Interests

WAY 2 VAT LTD (AU:W2V) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Way2VAT Limited has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder, Thorney Technologies Ltd, due to an overstatement of shares in a previous filing. This adjustment has led to a dilution of voting power, reducing Thorney’s stake from 18.09% to 16.98%. This change may impact investor perceptions and market dynamics surrounding Way2VAT’s shares.

For further insights into AU:W2V stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.