Way2VAT Ltd Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 FY24

Way2VAT Ltd, a leader in automated VAT claim solutions, reported a 74% increase in revenue for Q3 FY24, reaching $1.415 million, driven by a surge in processed invoices and expanded contracts with Solenis Chemical. The company also saw a significant increase in enterprise clients, including a notable NASDAQ-listed firm. While accounts receivable rose to $4 million, delays in VAT reclaim processes affected cash receipts, which are expected to improve in the next quarter.

