Way2VAT Expands Global Reach with Solenis Deal

WAY 2 VAT LTD (AU:W2V) has released an update.

Way2VAT Ltd has significantly expanded its contract with Solenis Chemical, increasing the use of its VAT reclaim solutions from 17 to 124 entities across 54 countries. This expansion is expected to boost annual revenue from Solenis to between $300,000 and $350,000, underscoring the effectiveness of Way2VAT’s AI-driven technology in meeting the growing needs for automated VAT services among multinational corporations.

