WAY 2 VAT LTD Lists New Shares on ASX

WAY 2 VAT LTD has announced the quotation of 4,545,455 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move could capture the attention of investors looking for opportunities in the tech-driven VAT recovery space. With their shares now publicly traded, the company aims to expand its market presence.

