Way 2 Vat Ltd Initiates Trading Halt Pending Announcement

WAY 2 VAT LTD (AU:W2V) has released an update.

Way 2 Vat Ltd (ASX: W2V) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an important announcement in response to an ASX Price Query. The halt will remain effective until the company releases the announcement or trading resumes on November 18, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for updates that could impact W2V’s market performance.

