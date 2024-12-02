WAY 2 VAT LTD. Announces New Securities Issue

WAY 2 VAT LTD (AU:W2V) has released an update.

WAY 2 VAT LTD. has announced a new issue of securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, with a plan to issue up to 15,151,515 options set to expire on February 28, 2026. This move could attract investors looking for opportunities in the financial markets, as the proposed issue date is set for December 5, 2024.

