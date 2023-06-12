Wawona Frozen Foods Recalls Organic DayBreak Blend Sold Through Costco

(RTTNews) - Clovis, California-based Wawona Frozen Foods is recalling year-old packages of its Organic DayBreak Blend sold through certain Costco Wholesale stores citing Hepatitis A concern, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The DayBreak Blend 4lb or 1.81 KG bags of frozen fruit processed and sold in 2022 includes organic frozen strawberries grown in Mexico which may have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

The affected products were distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington from April 15, 2022 to June 26, 2022. They are no longer available for purchase at Costco.

The recalled products, however, have "Use By" dates of 09/23/2023, 09/29/2023, 09/30/2023 and 10/18/2023. Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled blend, and to either discard the product or return it to the store for a refund.

Hepatitis A, a contagious virus, can cause liver disease. The infection could be mild illness lasting a few weeks or severe illness lasting several months. Persons who may have consumed affected product are asked to consult their health care provider or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate.

Also, consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A need to contact their health providers or the local health department immediately.

The year-old Organic DayBreak Blend is being recalled out of an abundance of caution, and there have been no illnesses associated with the recall to date, the agency noted.

