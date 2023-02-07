Wawa to Open 40 New Stores, Find Out If Any Are Near You

What happened

Wawa plans to open 40 stores this year. Almost half of the new stores will be in Florida, with others slated for Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, according to the company's website.

Wawa is a popular East coast convenience store chain with around 850 stores, 600 of which sell gas. It's built a loyal following of Wawa fans with its touch screen ordering and quality food. All the same, if you're trying to save money on your grocery shopping, convenience stores can eat into your budget.

If you've never been to a Wawa, check out their hoagies and Sizzli breakfast sandwiches and you'll find out why the food gets rave reviews. Wawa was ranked 12th in Forbes' 2022 Halo 100 list of companies that deliver customer excellence.

Sky-high living costs have put a strain on many Americans' bank accounts over the past year. According to the National Retail Federation, some people have dipped into their savings accounts to cover expenses or taken on debt to pay for essentials.

If you're having trouble making ends meet, convenience stores are not a good way to shop. They charge a premium for convenience. Plus, they don't have as many products, so you may not be able to find the lower-cost options. Here are some effective ways to reduce your grocery bill:

Reduce trips to the store: One of the best ways to save money on groceries is to shop less often. It means fewer impulse buys or times you accidentally buy things you already had at home, and pushes you to use leftovers or food that's in the cupboard. On a related note, always shop with a list to make sure you get what you need.

Cash back apps are another way to earn rewards on your everyday spending, and they often work alongside credit cards, coupons, in-store discounts, and other offers. Coupon apps can also help you find the best deals before you shop.

Cash back apps are another way to earn rewards on your everyday spending, and they often work alongside credit cards, coupons, in-store discounts, and other offers. Coupon apps can also help you find the best deals before you shop. Compare prices and buy in bulk: Check out discount grocery stores and see how the prices compare with convenience stores or other chains. Buying in bulk can also help you reduce costs, as long as you use the items you buy before they go bad. It's also worth experimenting with lower-cost generic brands to see if they're similar quality-wise.

