Wavestone’s Capital Structure and Global Reach

Wavestone (FR:WAVE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wavestone, a consulting firm listed on Euronext Paris, announced its capital structure as of November 30, 2024, consisting of 24,906,332 shares and 37,233,459 voting rights. The company, with over 5,500 employees across 17 countries, aims to guide organizations through strategic transformations with sustainable impacts.

For further insights into FR:WAVE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.