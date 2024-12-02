Wavestone’s Capital Structure and Global Reach

News & Insights

December 02, 2024 — 12:36 pm EST

Wavestone (FR:WAVE) has released an update.

Wavestone, a consulting firm listed on Euronext Paris, announced its capital structure as of November 30, 2024, consisting of 24,906,332 shares and 37,233,459 voting rights. The company, with over 5,500 employees across 17 countries, aims to guide organizations through strategic transformations with sustainable impacts.

