Wavestone Reports Strong Growth Amid Market Challenges

Wavestone reported a robust 65% increase in revenue for the first half of 2024/25, driven by strategic acquisitions and favorable market conditions, though the company faces challenges in meeting its annual growth targets due to tougher market conditions. Despite the economic slowdown affecting various sectors, Wavestone sees potential in areas like cybersecurity and AI, while maintaining a cautious approach to recruitment. The company plans to update its financial targets in December 2024.

