Wavestone (ENXTPA:WAVE) Price Target Increased by 11.04% to 68.73

The average one-year price target for Wavestone (ENXTPA:WAVE) has been revised to 68.73 / share. This is an increase of 11.04% from the prior estimate of 61.89 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 64.64 to a high of 75.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.46% from the latest reported closing price of 53.50 / share.

Wavestone Maintains 0.71% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.71%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wavestone. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAVE is 0.08%, an increase of 51.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.40% to 347K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 60K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPGIX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 60K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 44K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAVE by 14.04% over the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 40K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAVE by 12.86% over the last quarter.

