WaveDancer Spikes 70% On Merger Agreement With Firefly Neuroscience In All-Stock Deal

(RTTNews) - Shares of WaveDancer, Inc. (WAVD) are up more than 70 percent on Thursday morning trade on announcement of merger agreement with Firefly Neuroscience in an all-stock transaction. On completion of merger by first quarter of 2024, the combined company will trade on the Nasdaq under the name Firefly Neuroscience Inc.

The combined company will focus on continued development and commercialize of Firefly's artificial intelligence driven, cloud-based and FDA approved Brain Network Analytics platform, that supports drug development decisions, selection of optimal dose and measuring cognitive effect of pharma firms.

Currently, shares of WaveDancer are at $2.57, up 70.86 percent from the previous close of $1.51 on a volume of 18,070,343.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.