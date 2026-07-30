Wave Posts Q2 Loss Widens With Lower Revenue; Reaffirms Pipeline Milestones

(RTTNews) - Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) on Thursday reported a wider net loss for the second quarter as revenue declined from a year ago. The biotech company also provided updates on its clinical highlights.

Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing RNA-based medicines for genetically defined diseases. Leveraging its proprietary PRISM platform, the company develops therapies using RNA editing, RNA interference (RNAi), splicing, and antisense technologies to target the underlying causes of both rare and common diseases.

Its pipeline is focused on obesity, liver diseases, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and Huntington's disease (HD).

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the net loss increased by 37.4% to $69.35 million, from $50.47 million in the same quarter last year.

Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders was $0.34 per share, compared with $0.31 per share in the previous year.

The revenue for the second quarter fell 74% to $2.27 million from $8.70 million in 2025.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities amounted to $490.6 million as of June 30, 2026.

Wave expects its cash runway to fund its operations into the third quarter of 2028.

Clinical Highlights And Expected Milestones

WVE-007 & Obesity

The company plans to release additional data from the INLIGHT trial, including data from the 600 mg Phase 1 SAD cohort in the second half of 2026.

Wave expects to initiate Phase 2 trials of WVE-007 in the combination with incretin, as well as post-incretin maintenance trials, in the second half of 2026.

WVE-006 & Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)

The company expects to share data from the 600 mg multidose cohort of RestorAATion-2 trial in the second half of 2026.

The FDA has scheduled a meeting for the end of summer 2026 to discuss potential accelerated approval pathway for the drug.

WVE-008 & PNPLA3 I148M liver disease

Clinical trial application (CTA) filing for the drug is on track for the second half of 2026.

Other & Emerging Pipelines

Wave is continuing partnership discussions for WVE-003 (Huntington's disease) and WVE-N531 (Duchenne muscular dystrophy).

The company is also evaluating the evolving regulatory and commercial landscape for WVE-N531 ahead of a potential NDA filing.

Wave plans to host an Investor Day in fall 2026 to provide clinical and preclinical pipeline updates across its RNA medicines portfolio.

WVE is trading down 4.04% at $5.57.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.