Wave of IPOs file in spite of market turmoil

A wave of 6 IPOs and 5 SPACs submitted initial filings over the past week, despite the stock market having its worst week since 2008.



Most filed on Friday, meaning they will be able to launch as soon as Monday, March 16, and schedule IPOs for the last week of March. During periods of high volatility, companies often need to price at a steep discount. These latest filers are either willing to take a price cut, are optimistic about the market, or are optimistic about how the market will react to them. One filer is highly profitable on EBITDA, one is aiming for a $4 billion valuation, and four others operate in the coronavirus-resistant healthcare sector.



