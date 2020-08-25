Cryptocurrencies

Wave of Bitcoin-Seeking Bomb Threats Sparks Probe by Austrian Police

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
(Flickr)

Austrian police say they are investigating a surge in bomb threat extortion attempts after numerous companies received bitcoin-seeking blackmail emails Tuesday morning.

  • Companies got an email ultimatum: pay $20,000 in bitcoin in the next 80 hours or risk detonation of a hidden plastic explosive. Instructions on how to buy bitcoin were also included in the email, according to Austrian media.
  • Austriaâs Federal Criminal Police responded with vehicle patrols in Vienna and Tyrol but found no evidence of bombs. They assume the anonymous senders are international.
  • Police said bitcoin bomb threats are a âwell-known mass phenomenon,â even if Tuesdayâs reports represented an unusual uptick.
  • The incident is a stark reminder of cryptocurrencyâs appeal to criminals, owing to the irreversibility of transactions and the absence of any third party who can veto them. The flip side is the public audibility of blockchains can help law enforcement track down perpetrators after the fact.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular