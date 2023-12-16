Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Price Target Increased by 6.85% to 8.38

The average one-year price target for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) has been revised to 8.38 / share. This is an increase of 6.85% from the prior estimate of 7.84 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 89.99% from the latest reported closing price of 4.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wave Life Sciences. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 17.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WVE is 0.32%, an increase of 25.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 76,855K shares. The put/call ratio of WVE is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 17,202K shares representing 14.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M28 Capital Management holds 7,044K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,050K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 36.98% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 6,594K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,597K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 67.30% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 5,850K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,031K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 65.86% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,494K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wave Life Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wave Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company's proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future.

