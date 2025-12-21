Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Price Target Increased by 60.82% to 32.70

The average one-year price target for Wave Life Sciences (NasdaqGM:WVE) has been revised to $32.70 / share. This is an increase of 60.82% from the prior estimate of $20.34 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.65% from the latest reported closing price of $15.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wave Life Sciences. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WVE is 0.27%, an increase of 3.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 161,205K shares. The put/call ratio of WVE is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 18,202K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 14,568K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,016K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 8,392K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,262K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 6,298K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,532K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 2.79% over the last quarter.

M28 Capital Management holds 5,665K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

