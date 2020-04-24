Wave Life Sciences to return $7.2 mln PPP loan

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Wave Life Sciences WVE.O said on Friday it will return a $7.2 million loan granted under the Payroll Protection Program (PPP), the latest company to do so following new guidance from the U.S Treasury Department.

"We made this decision after the SBA (Small Business Administration) issued new guidance that states, in effect, that public companies are not appropriate recipients of these loans," a spokeswoman for the company said in an emailed statement.

U.S. companies on Thursday began refusing government loans they were just awarded, after the Treasury Department updated its guidance.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

