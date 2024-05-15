WAVE Life Sciences Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $13.4, along with a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.82% from the previous average price target of $11.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive WAVE Life Sciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $11.00 - Joon Lee Truist Securities Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Salim Syed Mizuho Raises Buy $19.00 $10.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $5.00 - Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $15.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to WAVE Life Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of WAVE Life Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for WAVE Life Sciences's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into WAVE Life Sciences's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering WAVE Life Sciences: A Closer Look

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd is unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines also known as oligonucleotides, it targeting ribonucleic acid (RNA), to transform human health. RNA medicines platform, PRISMTM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes RNA editing, splicing, antisense silencing, and RNA interference, providing capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Its programs are for rare and prevalent diseases, including alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, obesity, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington's disease.

WAVE Life Sciences: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining WAVE Life Sciences's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.02% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: WAVE Life Sciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -251.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WAVE Life Sciences's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -97.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): WAVE Life Sciences's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.2, WAVE Life Sciences faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

