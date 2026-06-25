Wave Life Sciences Starts Phase 2a INLIGHT Trial Of WVE-007 In Obesity And Metabolic Disease

(RTTNews) - Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) has begun the Phase 2a portion of its INLIGHT trial, evaluating WVE-007, an investigational GalNAc-siRNA therapy, in individuals living with obesity and related metabolic conditions.

The study is a placebo controlled, multidose trial enrolling patients with high body mass index BMI (35-50 kg/m2) and comorbidities, including type 2 diabetes. It builds on Phase 1 results where a single 240 mg dose of WVE-007 reduced visceral fat by 14%, total fat by 5%, and waist circumference by 3% at six months, while preserving muscle mass.

WVE-007 has been generally safe and well tolerated up to 600 mg, with data supporting once-or twice-yearly dosing. The Phase 2a portion is expected to demonstrate further improvements in body composition, weight loss, and cardiometabolic biomarkers.

Wave's Chief Medical Officer, Christopher Wright, MD, PhD, highlighted the link between visceral fat reduction and long-term metabolic outcomes, noting that a 10% reduction in visceral fat can lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 28% even a decade later. He added that the trial's design, targeting patients with higher BMI and adiposity, is consistent with Phase 2 and Phase 3 obesity studies and may deliver more pronounced benefits.

Wave plans to initiate additional Phase 2 trials in the second half of 2026, including studies combining WVE-007 with incretins and as post-incretin maintenance therapy.

This trial marks a significant step in Wave's strategy to expand RNA-based therapies into obesity, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

WVE has traded between $5.02 and $21.73 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $5.95, down 1.49%. During after-hours trading, the stock is at $6.00, up 0.84%.

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