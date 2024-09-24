Wave Life Sciences Reports Positive Data From Phase 2 FORWARD-53 Study Of WVE-N531 In DMD

(RTTNews) - Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, Tuesday announced positive interim data from the Phase 2 FORWARD-53 study evaluating WVE-N531 in boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration, and caused by problem in producing a protein called dystrophin that helps keep muscle cells intact.

In the study, 11 boys amenable to exon 53 skipping are being treated with WVE-N531. Results from the interim analysis of ambulatory boys showed dystrophin expression of 9 percent and mean absolute unadjusted dystrophin expression of 5.5 percent. Eighty nine percent of ambulatory participants achieved muscle content-adjusted dystrophin levels of at least 5 percent. Further, WVE-N531 was safe and well tolerated.

The company expects to report complete data from the study in the first quarter of 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.