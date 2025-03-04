Wave Life Sciences Initiates Dosing in INLIGHT Trial for WVE-007 in Obesity, Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Clinical Milestones

Wave Life Sciences initiates dosing in obesity and AATD trials, expecting data in 2025; financials highlight improved cash position.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has initiated dosing in its INLIGHT trial for WVE-007, aimed at treating obesity, with clinical data expected in the second half of 2025. The company has also completed enrollment for the first single-dose cohort and is currently conducting multi-dosing in the RestorAATion-2 trial for WVE-006, targeting alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), with anticipated data later this year. Wave is on track to release 48-week data for its DMD treatment WVE-N531 in early 2025 and plans to submit an IND application for a Phase 2/3 study of WVE-003 in Huntington’s disease in the latter half of 2025. As of December 31, 2024, the company reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $302.1 million, expected to sustain operations into 2027.

Potential Positives

Initiation of dosing in the INLIGHT trial with WVE-007, targeting the obesity market, which represents a significant global health challenge.

Progress in RestorAATion-2 clinical trial for WVE-006, with positive multi-dosing data expected in 2025, which may enhance treatment options for Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

Strong financial position with cash and cash equivalents of $302.1 million as of December 31, 2024, providing funding runway into 2027.

Upcoming delivery of clinical data from multiple trials, including FORWARD-53 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and feedback from regulators on accelerated approval pathways, indicating a proactive regulatory engagement strategy.

Potential Negatives

Despite increasing cash reserves, the company reported a significant net loss of $97.0 million for the full year 2024, worsening from a loss of $57.5 million in 2023, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

Research and development expenses increased substantially to $159.7 million in 2024 from $130.0 million in the prior year, raising concerns about the sustainability of its spending relative to revenue generation.

The company's revenue decreased slightly to $108.3 million in 2024 compared to $113.3 million in 2023, suggesting potential difficulties in maintaining or growing revenue streams amid high operating expenses.

FAQ

What is the INLIGHT trial for WVE-007?

The INLIGHT trial is a first-in-human study evaluating WVE-007 for obesity, focusing on safety and efficacy.

When will clinical data from the INLIGHT trial be available?

Clinical data from the INLIGHT trial is expected in the second half of 2025.

What is the status of WVE-006 in the RestorAATion-2 trial?

Multi-dosing is ongoing in the 200 mg cohort, with additional dosing at 400 mg initiated recently.

When can we expect data from the FORWARD-53 trial in DMD?

Wave expects to deliver 48-week data from the FORWARD-53 trial in early 2025.

What are the financial highlights for Wave Life Sciences?

As of December 31, 2024, Wave reported cash and equivalents of $302.1 million, with a runway expected into 2027.

Dosing underway in INLIGHT trial of WVE-007 in obesity with clinical data expected in 2H 2025; enrollment complete in first single dose cohort









Multi-dosing ongoing in 200 mg cohort of RestorAATion-2 clinical trial of WVE-006 in AATD with data expected in 2025; second single dose cohort initiated at 400 mg









On track to deliver FORWARD-53 48-week data in DMD and feedback from regulators in 1Q 2025









IND submission expected 2H 2025 for potentially registrational WVE-003 Phase 2/3 study in HD with caudate atrophy as a primary endpoint









Cash and cash equivalents of $302.1 million as of December 31, 2024, with runway expected into 2027









Investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today







CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and provided a business update.





“2024 was an exceptional year for Wave and we’ve continued the positive momentum into 2025, with the initiation of dosing in the INLIGHT trial with WVE-007, a potentially transformative therapeutic that is uniquely positioned to address the more than one billion people living with obesity globally,” said Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer at Wave Life Sciences. “WVE-007 is also Wave’s first GalNAc-siRNA to enter the clinic and utilizes our proprietary chemistry. Our expected clinical data this year will provide us with an early look into WVE-007’s potential to transform the current obesity treatment paradigm. In AATD, we have continued to advance our RestorAATion-2 clinical study of WVE-006 and data this year will demonstrate the impact of multiple doses and a higher dose level, on the production of healthy, wild-type, M-AAT protein and potentially extended dose intervals. We remain on track to report our DMD 48-week clinical results of WVE-N531 this month. With both our progress in the clinic and in advancing a broad pipeline targeting high-impact biology, we are building a leading RNA medicines company committed to improving the lives of patients and families.”







Recent Business Highlights and Expected Milestones









GalNAc-siRNA Programs









Obesity











WVE-007



is a GalNAc-conjugated small interfering RNA (GalNAc-siRNA) designed to silence INHBE mRNA, an obesity target with strong evidence from human genetics. WVE-007 is Wave’s first siRNA candidate to enter clinical development and uses Wave’s best-in-class proprietary oligonucleotide chemistry.



is a GalNAc-conjugated small interfering RNA (GalNAc-siRNA) designed to silence INHBE mRNA, an obesity target with strong evidence from human genetics. WVE-007 is Wave’s first siRNA candidate to enter clinical development and uses Wave’s best-in-class proprietary oligonucleotide chemistry.





INLIGHT



is an ongoing, first-in-human, placebo-controlled, clinical trial evaluating WVE-007 in adults living with overweight or obesity and assesses safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, biomarkers for target engagement, body weight and composition, and metabolic health.



is an ongoing, first-in-human, placebo-controlled, clinical trial evaluating WVE-007 in adults living with overweight or obesity and assesses safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, biomarkers for target engagement, body weight and composition, and metabolic health.



Today, Wave announced that it has completed enrollment in the first single dose cohort of INLIGHT.



Today, Wave announced that it has completed enrollment in the first single dose cohort of INLIGHT.



In November 2024 at ObesityWeek



®



, Wave presented preclinical data supporting WVE-007’s potential in multiple treatment settings with potential for dosing once or twice a year.





A single dose of Wave’s INHBE siRNA led to weight loss on par with semaglutide, but with no muscle loss.





When administered as an add-on to semaglutide, a single dose of Wave’s INHBE siRNA doubled the amount of weight loss.





Wave’s INHBE siRNA curtailed rebound weight gain when semaglutide treatment was discontinued, highlighting its potential as an off-ramp and maintenance treatment following GLP-1 treatment.







In November 2024 at ObesityWeek , Wave presented preclinical data supporting WVE-007’s potential in multiple treatment settings with potential for dosing once or twice a year.





Expected milestones:



Wave expects to deliver clinical data from INLIGHT in the second half of 2025, including safety, tolerability and biomarkers reflective of healthy weight loss.









GalNAc-RNA Editing Programs









AATD (Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency)











WVE-006



is a GalNAc-conjugated, subcutaneously delivered, A-to-I RNA editing oligonucleotide (AIMer) that is uniquely designed to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)-related lung disease, liver disease, or both.



is a GalNAc-conjugated, subcutaneously delivered, A-to-I RNA editing oligonucleotide (AIMer) that is uniquely designed to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)-related lung disease, liver disease, or both.





RestorAATion clinical program:



Wave has completed multi-dosing in healthy volunteers in the top cohort of the RestorAATion-1 study of WVE-006 at a dose level greater than those planned for any cohort in its ongoing RestorAATion-2 study. RestorAATion-2 is a Phase 1b/2a open-label study with both single and multiple ascending dose portions, which is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of WVE-006 in individuals with AATD who have the homozygous Pi*ZZ mutation.



Wave has completed multi-dosing in healthy volunteers in the top cohort of the RestorAATion-1 study of WVE-006 at a dose level greater than those planned for any cohort in its ongoing RestorAATion-2 study. RestorAATion-2 is a Phase 1b/2a open-label study with both single and multiple ascending dose portions, which is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of WVE-006 in individuals with AATD who have the homozygous Pi*ZZ mutation.



In the first quarter of 2025, Wave initiated multi-dosing in the first cohort of RestorAATion-2, where patients are receiving 200 mg subcutaneous doses every two weeks, and initiated the second single dose cohort of RestorAATion-2 at 400 mg.



In the first quarter of 2025, Wave initiated multi-dosing in the first cohort of RestorAATion-2, where patients are receiving 200 mg subcutaneous doses every two weeks, and initiated the second single dose cohort of RestorAATion-2 at 400 mg.



In October 2024, Wave delivered proof-of-mechanism data from a single dose of WVE-006 from the first two patients in the ongoing RestorAATion-2 clinical study, representing the first-ever clinical demonstration of RNA editing in humans. Circulating wild-type M-AAT protein in plasma reached a mean of 6.9 micromolar, representing more than 60% of total AAT. Mean total AAT protein increased to 10.8 micromolar, meeting the level that has been the basis for regulatory approval for AAT augmentation therapies.



In October 2024, Wave delivered proof-of-mechanism data from a single dose of WVE-006 from the first two patients in the ongoing RestorAATion-2 clinical study, representing the first-ever clinical demonstration of RNA editing in humans. Circulating wild-type M-AAT protein in plasma reached a mean of 6.9 micromolar, representing more than 60% of total AAT. Mean total AAT protein increased to 10.8 micromolar, meeting the level that has been the basis for regulatory approval for AAT augmentation therapies.





Expected milestones:



Wave expects to share multi-dose data for WVE-006 from RestorAATion-2 in 2025.













New AIMer Programs









In the fourth quarter of 2024, Wave unveiled three wholly owned RNA editing programs, all of which leverage GalNAc conjugation and have efficient clinical paths to proof-of-concept. These include PNPLA3 mRNA correction to potentially address the nine million homozygous individuals in the US and Europe at risk for a variety of liver diseases, and mRNA upregulation (LDLR) and mRNA correction (APOB), which together would address approximately one million people living with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) in the US and Europe.



In the fourth quarter of 2024, Wave unveiled three wholly owned RNA editing programs, all of which leverage GalNAc conjugation and have efficient clinical paths to proof-of-concept. These include PNPLA3 mRNA correction to potentially address the nine million homozygous individuals in the US and Europe at risk for a variety of liver diseases, and mRNA upregulation (LDLR) and mRNA correction (APOB), which together would address approximately one million people living with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) in the US and Europe.





Expected milestones:



Wave plans to share new preclinical data from hepatic and extra-hepatic RNA editing programs in 2025 and to initiate clinical development of additional RNA editing programs, including PNPLA3, LDLR, and APOB, in 2026.









Exon Skipping Programs









DMD (Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy)











WVE-N531



is an exon skipping oligonucleotide designed to induce production of endogenous, functional dystrophin protein for the treatment of boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) amenable to exon 53 skipping.



is an exon skipping oligonucleotide designed to induce production of endogenous, functional dystrophin protein for the treatment of boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) amenable to exon 53 skipping.





FORWARD-53



is an ongoing Phase 2 open-label trial of WVE-N531. Muscle biopsies are taken after 24 and 48 weeks of dosing. The primary endpoint is dystrophin protein levels, and the trial is also evaluating pharmacokinetics, digital and functional endpoints, and safety and tolerability.



is an ongoing Phase 2 open-label trial of WVE-N531. Muscle biopsies are taken after 24 and 48 weeks of dosing. The primary endpoint is dystrophin protein levels, and the trial is also evaluating pharmacokinetics, digital and functional endpoints, and safety and tolerability.



In January 2025, Wave announced that all boys have elected to continue treatment in the planned extension portion of the study with monthly doses of WVE-N531.



In January 2025, Wave announced that all boys have elected to continue treatment in the planned extension portion of the study with monthly doses of WVE-N531.



In September 2024, Wave delivered positive 24-week interim results from FORWARD-53, which demonstrated highly consistent, mean muscle content-adjusted dystrophin expression of 9.0% (range: 4.6-13.9%), best-in-class muscle delivery, multiple indicators of improved muscle health, and a safe and well-tolerated profile.



In September 2024, Wave delivered positive 24-week interim results from FORWARD-53, which demonstrated highly consistent, mean muscle content-adjusted dystrophin expression of 9.0% (range: 4.6-13.9%), best-in-class muscle delivery, multiple indicators of improved muscle health, and a safe and well-tolerated profile.





Expected milestones



: Wave expects to deliver the 48-week FORWARD-53 data and feedback from regulators on a pathway to accelerated approval in 1Q 2025.













Antisense Silencing Programs









HD (Huntington’s disease)











WVE-003



is a first-in-class, allele-selective oligonucleotide for the treatment of Huntington’s disease (HD). By reducing mHTT at the mRNA and protein level, WVE-003 addresses underlying drivers of neurodegeneration. In addition, by sparing wtHTT protein, which is critical to the health of the central nervous system, WVE-003 is uniquely positioned to address presymptomatic HD patients, as well as symptomatic patients. Preparation for a potentially registrational, global Phase 2/3 study in adults with SNP3 and HD is ongoing.



is a first-in-class, allele-selective oligonucleotide for the treatment of Huntington’s disease (HD). By reducing mHTT at the mRNA and protein level, WVE-003 addresses underlying drivers of neurodegeneration. In addition, by sparing wtHTT protein, which is critical to the health of the central nervous system, WVE-003 is uniquely positioned to address presymptomatic HD patients, as well as symptomatic patients. Preparation for a potentially registrational, global Phase 2/3 study in adults with SNP3 and HD is ongoing.



In February 2025, in an oral presentation at CHDI’s 20



th



Annual HD Therapeutics Conference, Wave highlighted its previously presented results from the SELECT-HD clinical trial, which demonstrated the first-ever allele-selective reduction in CSF mutant huntingtin (mHTT) protein and preservation of healthy, wild-type huntingtin (wtHTT) protein with multiple doses of WVE-003, as well as a statistically significant correlation between mHTT reduction and slowing of caudate atrophy.



In February 2025, in an oral presentation at CHDI’s 20 Annual HD Therapeutics Conference, Wave highlighted its previously presented results from the SELECT-HD clinical trial, which demonstrated the first-ever allele-selective reduction in CSF mutant huntingtin (mHTT) protein and preservation of healthy, wild-type huntingtin (wtHTT) protein with multiple doses of WVE-003, as well as a statistically significant correlation between mHTT reduction and slowing of caudate atrophy.



Also at CHDI, Wave presented an internal analysis of longitudinal natural history data from TRACK-HD and PREDICT-HD demonstrating that an absolute reduction of 1% in the rate of caudate atrophy is associated with a delay of onset of disability for individuals with HD of at least 7.5 years.



Also at CHDI, Wave presented an internal analysis of longitudinal natural history data from TRACK-HD and PREDICT-HD demonstrating that an absolute reduction of 1% in the rate of caudate atrophy is associated with a delay of onset of disability for individuals with HD of at least 7.5 years.



In the fourth quarter of 2024, Wave announced that it received supportive initial feedback from FDA, who recognize the severity of HD and are receptive to and engaged with Wave regarding a potential pathway to accelerated approval. FDA is open to Wave’s plan to evaluate biomarkers, including caudate atrophy, as an endpoint to assess HD progression with the potential to predict clinical outcomes.



In the fourth quarter of 2024, Wave announced that it received supportive initial feedback from FDA, who recognize the severity of HD and are receptive to and engaged with Wave regarding a potential pathway to accelerated approval. FDA is open to Wave’s plan to evaluate biomarkers, including caudate atrophy, as an endpoint to assess HD progression with the potential to predict clinical outcomes.





Expected milestones



: Wave expects to submit an Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application for a potentially registrational Phase 2/3 study of WVE-003 in HD in the second half of 2025.













Financial Highlights









Cash and cash equivalents were $302.1 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $200.4 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase in cash year-over-year is primarily due to financing proceeds and the receipt of milestone payments and research funding from GSK. Wave expects that its current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operations into 2027. Potential future milestone and other payments to Wave under its GSK collaboration are not included in its cash runway.



Cash and cash equivalents were $302.1 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $200.4 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase in cash year-over-year is primarily due to financing proceeds and the receipt of milestone payments and research funding from GSK. Wave expects that its current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operations into 2027. Potential future milestone and other payments to Wave under its GSK collaboration are not included in its cash runway.



Revenue recognized was $83.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $29.1 million in the prior year quarter. Revenue recognized was $108.3 million in 2024 as compared to $113.3 million in 2023.



Revenue recognized was $83.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $29.1 million in the prior year quarter. Revenue recognized was $108.3 million in 2024 as compared to $113.3 million in 2023.



Research and development expenses were $44.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $34.1 million in the same period in 2023. Research and development expenses for the full year were $159.7 million in 2024, as compared to $130.0 million in 2023.



Research and development expenses were $44.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $34.1 million in the same period in 2023. Research and development expenses for the full year were $159.7 million in 2024, as compared to $130.0 million in 2023.



General and administrative expenses were $16.1 million in the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to $13.7 million in the same period in 2023. General and administrative expenses for the full year were $59.0 million in 2024, as compared to $51.3 million in 2023.



General and administrative expenses were $16.1 million in the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to $13.7 million in the same period in 2023. General and administrative expenses for the full year were $59.0 million in 2024, as compared to $51.3 million in 2023.



Net income was $29.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to a net loss of $16.3 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss for the full year was $97.0 million for 2024 as compared to $57.5 million in 2023.













About Wave Life Sciences







Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health. Wave’s RNA medicines platform, PRISM



®



, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes editing, splicing, RNA interference and antisense silencing, providing Wave with unmatched capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Wave’s diversified pipeline includes clinical programs in Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Huntington’s disease, and Obesity, as well as several preclinical programs utilizing the company’s broad RNA therapeutics toolkit. Driven by the calling to “Reimagine Possible”, Wave is leading the charge toward a world in which human potential is no longer hindered by the burden of disease. Wave is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information on Wave’s science, pipeline and people, please visit



www.wavelifesciences.com



and follow Wave on



X



(formerly Twitter) and



LinkedIn



.







WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(In thousands, except share amounts)













































December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Assets



























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





302,078













$





200,351













Accounts receivable













1,422

















21,086













Prepaid expenses













9,544

















9,912













Other current assets













7,350

















4,024













Total current assets













320,394

















235,373













Long-term assets:

























Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $46,329 and $42,709 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













10,128

















13,084













Operating lease right-of-use assets













17,870

















22,637













Restricted cash













3,760

















3,699













Other assets













55

















156













Total long-term assets













31,813

















39,576













Total assets









$





352,207













$





274,949















Liabilities, Series A preferred shares and shareholders’ equity



























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable









$





16,261













$





12,839













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













21,081

















16,828













Current portion of deferred revenue













65,972

















150,059













Current portion of operating lease liability













7,638

















6,714













Total current liabilities













110,952

















186,440













Long-term liabilities:

























Deferred revenue, net of current portion













6,099

















15,601













Operating lease liability, net of current portion













17,766

















25,404













Total long-term liabilities













23,865

















41,005













Total liabilities









$





134,817













$





227,445













Series A preferred shares, no par value; 3,901,348 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023









$





7,874













$





7,874













Shareholders’ equity:

























Ordinary shares, no par value; 153,037,286 and 119,162,234 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









$





1,175,181













$





935,367













Additional paid-in capital













156,454

















129,237













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(262)

















(124)













Accumulated deficit













(1,121,858)

















(1,024,850)













Total shareholders’ equity













209,515

















39,630













Total liabilities, Series A preferred shares and shareholders’ equity









$





352,207













$





274,949



























WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD.













UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





















(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)













































Three Months Ended December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023











Revenue









$





83,748













$





29,056













$





108,302













$





113,305













Operating expenses:









































Research and development













44,645

















34,074

















159,682

















130,009













General and administrative













16,136

















13,664

















59,023

















51,292













Total operating expenses













60,781

















47,738

















218,705

















181,301













Loss from operations













22,967

















(18,682)

















(110,403)

















(67,996)













Other income, net:









































Dividend income and interest income, net













3,738

















1,844

















10,163

















7,928













Other income, net













2,548

















582

















3,232

















1,878













Total other income, net













6,286

















2,426

















13,395

















9,806













Income (loss) before income taxes













29,253

















(16,256)

















(97,008)

















(58,190)













Income tax benefit













—

















—

















—

















677













Net income (loss)









$





29,253













$





(16,256)













$





(97,008)













$





(57,513)













Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted









$





29,253













$





(16,256)













$





(97,008)













$





(57,513)













Net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders—basic









$





0.18













$





(0.15)













$





(0.70)













$





(0.54)













Weighted-average ordinary shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders—basic













161,487,609

















109,627,549

















138,277,468

















106,097,268













Net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders—diluted









$





0.17













$





(0.15)













$





(0.70)













$





(0.54)













Weighted-average ordinary shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders—diluted













172,290,361

















109,627,549

















138,277,468

















106,097,268













Other comprehensive income (loss):









































Net income (loss)









$





29,253













$





(16,256)













$





(97,008)













$





(57,513)













Foreign currency translation













(103)

















58

















(138)

















(95)













Comprehensive income (loss)









$





29,150













$





(16,198)













$





(97,146)













$





(57,608)











