Wave Life Sciences to Host Webcast for First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 8, 2025, to review the company’s first quarter 2025 financial results and provide business updates.





The webcast and conference call may be accessed by visiting “Investor Events” on the investors section of the Wave Life Sciences website:



https://ir.wavelifesciences.com/events-publications/events



.





Analysts planning to participate during the Q&A portion of the live call can join the conference call by dialing (833) 630-1956 (domestic) or (412) 317-1837 (international).





Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Wave Life Sciences website.







About Wave Life Sciences







Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health. Wave’s RNA medicines platform, PRISM®, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes editing, splicing, RNA interference and antisense silencing, providing Wave with unmatched capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Wave’s diversified pipeline includes clinical programs in Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Huntington’s disease, and obesity, as well as several preclinical programs utilizing the company’s broad RNA therapeutics toolkit. Driven by the calling to “Reimagine Possible”, Wave is leading the charge toward a world in which human potential is no longer hindered by the burden of disease. Wave is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information on Wave’s science, pipeline and people, please visit



www.wavelifesciences.com



and follow Wave on



X



(formerly Twitter) and



LinkedIn



.







Contact:







Kate Rausch





VP, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations





+1 617-949-4827







Investors:









InvestorRelations@wavelifesci.com









Media



:







MediaRelations@wavelifesci.com





